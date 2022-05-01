Conceal (CCX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $35,531.00

Conceal (CCX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000842 BTC on exchanges. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and $35,531.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conceal has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,938.23 or 1.00091181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00047459 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00233657 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00151579 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00100130 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.87 or 0.00274038 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009867 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003893 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,946,235 coins and its circulating supply is 11,953,142 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

