Congress Park Capital LLC Invests $260,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 246 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA traded down $6.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $870.76. 29,377,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,882,824. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $938.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $987.05. The company has a market capitalization of $902.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.15, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,472 shares of company stock worth $371,566,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $960.41.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.