Congress Park Capital LLC Takes $216,000 Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 25.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 19.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NHI traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.53. 358,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,688. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $74.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average is $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.94.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.54%.

NHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

