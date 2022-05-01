ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 39.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

In related news, Director William Thompson sold 2,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $91,667.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNOB. StockNews.com began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

