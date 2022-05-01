Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.53 Billion

Equities analysts expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.72 billion and the lowest is $2.38 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $9.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $9.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.79 billion to $9.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 123.83% and a net margin of 5.76%. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their target price on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. Constellium has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 605.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 68,365 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 45.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Constellium by 56.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 381,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after buying an additional 137,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

