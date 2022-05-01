ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price target on ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
ContraFect stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $148.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.57. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.76.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. 58.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ContraFect Company Profile (Get Rating)
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.
