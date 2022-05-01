Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Short Interest Update

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,300 shares, a growth of 113.2% from the March 31st total of 834,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Shares of CPPMF opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.49 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on CPPMF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.75 to C$5.80 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

