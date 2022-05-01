Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CPPMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.75 to C$5.80 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.90.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of CPPMF stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $472.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.49 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

About Copper Mountain Mining (Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.