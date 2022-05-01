Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Receives $30.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.69.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNM. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays raised Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE CNM traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. 512,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $32.54.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $5,026,993,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $140,826,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth $84,952,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $59,203,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth about $50,799,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

