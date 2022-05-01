Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.78. 3,826,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158,550. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

