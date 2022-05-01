Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $6.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.59. The stock had a trading volume of 790,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,938. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $223.95 and a 1-year high of $329.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.57.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

