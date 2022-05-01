Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,705,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,827 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after purchasing an additional 757,907 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,677.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 270,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after purchasing an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,645,000 after purchasing an additional 246,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,753.6% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 238,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $11.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,585,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,283. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.37 and a 200-day moving average of $281.58. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $243.37 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

