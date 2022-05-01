Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 828,800 shares, a growth of 95.6% from the March 31st total of 423,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.8 days.
CJREF stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $668.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.50.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 32.76%.
Corus Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corus Entertainment (CJREF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.