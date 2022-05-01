Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 828,800 shares, a growth of 95.6% from the March 31st total of 423,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.8 days.

CJREF stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $668.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.36.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

