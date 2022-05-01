Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 357,542 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $202,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST stock traded down $30.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $531.72. 2,964,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,873. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $371.11 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $235.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.43.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

