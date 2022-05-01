CoTrader Hits One Day Trading Volume of $357.00 (COT)

CoTrader (COT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One CoTrader coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoTrader has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. CoTrader has a market cap of $838,709.56 and $357.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00100823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00029282 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

