Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$2.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.74.

Shares of CUZ stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,348. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

