Covalent Price Down 24.1% This Week (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, Covalent has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a market cap of $59.06 million and $2.31 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00039368 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.58 or 0.07251674 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000174 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00045175 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

