Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “
CVET opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.94. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.65.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at $626,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Covetrus by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Covetrus by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,371,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,020,000 after purchasing an additional 423,994 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Covetrus by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Covetrus by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.
About Covetrus (Get Rating)
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
