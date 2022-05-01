Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

CVET opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.94. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.65.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Covetrus will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at $626,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Covetrus by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Covetrus by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,371,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,020,000 after purchasing an additional 423,994 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Covetrus by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Covetrus by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus (Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

