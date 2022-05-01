Cowen Boosts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $240.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENPH. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.29.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy stock opened at $161.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $5,780,080.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,350,000 after purchasing an additional 166,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,596,000 after purchasing an additional 60,988 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,902,000 after buying an additional 174,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,540,000 after buying an additional 23,954 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.