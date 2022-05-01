Cowen Raises Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $240.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENPH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.29.

ENPH opened at $161.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.22 and its 200-day moving average is $184.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 137.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $14,052,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 81.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $375,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 13.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 265.8% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

