CPChain (CPC) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, CPChain has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $240,951.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00233446 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009780 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003896 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000600 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017208 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $203.47 or 0.00532849 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.