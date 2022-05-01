Craig Hallum Cuts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $30.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $67.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.79.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.63. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $174.57.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $458,235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,386 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,756 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $933,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,508 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

