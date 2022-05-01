Crane (NYSE:CR) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

CR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.60.

CR opened at $96.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.43 and its 200 day moving average is $102.71.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Crane will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Crane by 1,289.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Crane by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

