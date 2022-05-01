Credits (CS) Trading Down 31.6% This Week

Credits (CS) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $81,378.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Credits has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

