Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Purchased by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 259,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 44,331 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 116.7% during the third quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 43,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 23,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CEQP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

NYSE CEQP traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $29.16. The stock had a trading volume of 597,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -195.31%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.