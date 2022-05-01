Critical Analysis: Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Tanzanian Gold alerts:

This table compares Tanzanian Gold and Barrick Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanzanian Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.03) -9.87 Barrick Gold $11.99 billion 3.31 $2.02 billion $1.14 19.57

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Tanzanian Gold. Tanzanian Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Tanzanian Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tanzanian Gold and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanzanian Gold N/A -16.24% -13.30% Barrick Gold 16.87% 6.42% 4.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tanzanian Gold and Barrick Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanzanian Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrick Gold 1 4 7 0 2.50

Barrick Gold has a consensus target price of $30.83, suggesting a potential upside of 38.18%. Given Barrick Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Barrick Gold is more favorable than Tanzanian Gold.

Risk and Volatility

Tanzanian Gold has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Tanzanian Gold on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tanzanian Gold (Get Rating)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019. Tanzanian Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Barrick Gold (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick. Nevada Gold Mines is the world’s largest gold mining complex. Barrick owns and operates six Tier One gold mines: Cortez, Carlin and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada, Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali, Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.



It has gold and copper mines and projects in 13 countries in North and South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Saudi Arabia. Barrick’s diversified portfolio spans the world’s most prolific gold districts and is focused on high-margin, long life assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.