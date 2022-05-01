Critical Comparison: Honest (HNST) vs. Its Competitors

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Honest to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Honest and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Honest
|$318.64 million
|-$38.68 million
|-8.61
|Honest Competitors
|$15.72 billion
|$855.51 million
|-4.50
Insider & Institutional Ownership
69.2% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Honest and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Honest
|-12.14%
|-51.77%
|-14.61%
|Honest Competitors
|-8.24%
|-24.41%
|-3.80%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Honest and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Honest
|1
|3
|5
|0
|2.44
|Honest Competitors
|300
|1268
|3369
|63
|2.64
Honest currently has a consensus target price of $9.78, suggesting a potential upside of 147.00%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 61.34%. Given Honest’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Honest is more favorable than its rivals.
Summary
Honest rivals beat Honest on 10 of the 12 factors compared.
Honest Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
