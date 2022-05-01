CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Declares $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

CrossAmerica Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years. CrossAmerica Partners has a payout ratio of 244.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 244.2%.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAPL opened at $20.81 on Friday. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. The firm has a market cap of $788.70 million, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.99.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.