Crust Network (CRU) Price Reaches $1.70

Crust Network (CRU) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $1.57 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00004464 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 28% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00100709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00029209 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

CRU is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

