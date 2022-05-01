Crust Price Reaches $42.40 on Top Exchanges (CRU)

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005548 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.91 or 0.00304108 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.72 or 0.00246388 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 172.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.