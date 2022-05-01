CryptoZoon (ZOON) Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $791,411.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00039129 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,763.76 or 0.07264121 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00048479 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 760,637,836 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

