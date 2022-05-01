CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,254 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.34. 16,045,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,856,143. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.50.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. CSX’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

