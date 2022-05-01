CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
