CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $49.48 and a 1-year high of $67.38.

CTO Realty Growth shares are set to split on the morning of Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

Several research firms have commented on CTO. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 7,400 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $135,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 836,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,341,389.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 11.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

