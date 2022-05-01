CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.
NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $49.48 and a 1-year high of $67.38.
CTO Realty Growth shares are set to split on the morning of Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.
Several research firms have commented on CTO. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.
In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 7,400 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $135,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 836,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,341,389.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 11.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
