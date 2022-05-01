CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Buy

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of CEVMY opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

