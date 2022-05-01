CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.15 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. CTS updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.45 EPS.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average of $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CTS has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $39.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. CTS’s payout ratio is -15.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in CTS in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in CTS in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in CTS in the fourth quarter worth $601,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CTS by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in CTS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

