Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $55.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.40 million to $56.40 million. Cutera posted sales of $49.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year sales of $262.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.40 million to $266.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $298.95 million, with estimates ranging from $283.30 million to $314.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cutera.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.27). Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cutera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Cutera stock traded down $6.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.31. The stock had a trading volume of 676,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,523. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $980.84 million, a PE ratio of 775.97 and a beta of 1.73. Cutera has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.24.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Cutera by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Cutera in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cutera in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Cutera in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Cutera by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter.

About Cutera (Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.