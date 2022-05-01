CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 80.3% from the March 31st total of 23,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of CVV stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,433. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $30.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.46. CVD Equipment has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $6.37.
CVD Equipment Company Profile (Get Rating)
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
