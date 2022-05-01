Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives $79.85 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.85.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DQ. StockNews.com raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,133,000 after acquiring an additional 954,938 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,127,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after acquiring an additional 745,728 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 417.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 884,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after buying an additional 713,671 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,881,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 709,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after buying an additional 593,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DQ opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average of $47.50. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $90.48.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.81 by $0.18. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 63.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 18.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daqo New Energy (Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.