Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Daqo New Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.85.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $90.48.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $0.18. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 63.50% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 18.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at about $727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 117.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 101.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,161,000 after buying an additional 589,693 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

