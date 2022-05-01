DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of DTEA stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $65.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 3.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in DAVIDsTEA by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 80,297 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in DAVIDsTEA by 578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in DAVIDsTEA by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the period. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and tea beverages.

