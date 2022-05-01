DeFi Pulse Index Reaches Market Cap of $80.80 Million (DPI)

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. DeFi Pulse Index has a market capitalization of $80.80 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can now be bought for $144.54 or 0.00381341 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFi Pulse Index has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00101242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00029316 BTC.

About DeFi Pulse Index

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol . DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Pulse Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Pulse Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

