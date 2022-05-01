Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the March 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE DEX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 24,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,060. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEX. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 39.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 14.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 25.4% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 133,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,069 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 28.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares during the period.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

