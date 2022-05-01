Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.73. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $54.58.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $189.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.11 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 154.05% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 102.90%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

