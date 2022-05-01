Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) PT Lowered to $42.00

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deluxe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of DLX opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. Deluxe has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $570.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Deluxe by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 49,080 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Deluxe by 2,282.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 50,851 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Deluxe by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 39,872 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

