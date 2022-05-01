Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Price Target to $150.00

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Garmin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.20.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $109.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.43 and its 200 day moving average is $128.11. Garmin has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $178.80.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Garmin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Garmin by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Garmin by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

