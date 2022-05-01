Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Price Target to $150.00

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Garmin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.20.
Shares of GRMN stock opened at $109.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.43 and its 200 day moving average is $128.11. Garmin has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $178.80.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Garmin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Garmin by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Garmin by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
