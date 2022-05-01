Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $114.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $124.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.15.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.47 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.79.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

In related news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

