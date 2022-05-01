Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target to $60.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

NYSE:MO opened at $55.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.39. The stock has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 6,648.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 75.2% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 148,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 47,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

