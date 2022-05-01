Digitex (DGTX) Trading Down 18.8% Over Last Week

Digitex (DGTX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Digitex has a market capitalization of $83,801.69 and approximately $391,682.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digitex has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00100907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00029228 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

DGTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 2,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

