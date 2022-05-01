Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,696,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $118,897,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,127,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,780,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,433,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $31.63. 283,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,033. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63.

